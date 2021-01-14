Packers Announce Injury Report For Divisional Round

Last week, the Green Bay Packers got a well-earned break after claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff race.

Aaron Rodgers and company sat and watched as the Los Angeles Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks. With the Rams holding the lowest remaining seed, that meant the Packers would welcome the Rams to Green Bay for the Divisional Round.

It also gave the Packers plenty of time to get healthy. Green Bay listed defensive lineman Kingsley Keke as doubtful for Saturday’s game, but received great news on several other players.

Cornerback Kevin King (Achilles), receiver Allen Lazard (core/wrist), tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee), linebacker Za’Darius Smith (ankle/thumb), receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/ankle), and tackle Rick Wagner (knee) were all removed from the injury list.

#Packers list DL Kingsley Keke as doubtful for Saturday. Final #LARvsGB injury report 📝 https://t.co/v1QeAp8oD1 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 14, 2021

One name the Packers were expecting to have available that won’t be is offensive lineman Jared Veldheer. He was ready to make NFL history after playing in a playoff game for the Tennessee Titans last weekend.

He would have become the first player to start two playoffs games with two different teams in the same postseason. Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19, so he won’t be playing this weekend.

Green Bay lost star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari to a torn ACL in the final week of the season.

We’ll have to wait and see how the Packers offensive line handles Aaron Donald and a tough Rams pass rush.