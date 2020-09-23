Packers Announce Injury Update For Star WR Davante Adams

The only downside of the Green Bay Packers’ blowout win over the Detroit Lions this past weekend was the fact that Davante Adams tweaked his hamstring. It’s an injury that is certainly worth monitoring for Week 3.

Adams got off to an amazing start this season, as he torched the Minnesota Vikings’ secondary for 156 yards and two touchdowns. This past Sunday, the Pro Bowl wideout only had three receptions for 36 yards due to his injury.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Adams wanted to return, but the team ultimately decided to keep him out since it was already up by a large margin. However, his status for this weekend’s game against the Saints seems to be up in the air.

On Wednesday, LaFleur told reporters that he plans to hold Adams out of today’s practice session. It could just be a rest day for the veteran receiver, but it probably has to do with hamstring not being at 100 percent.

Matt LaFleur said the plan is to hold Davante Adams (hamstring) out of practice today. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 23, 2020

Green Bay hasn’t revealed whether or not it’s leaning toward playing Adams. After all, we won’t find out his game status for Week 3 until Friday.

Fortunately for the Packers, the injury to Adams doesn’t sound severe. If he wanted to play last Sunday, he should be ready to go by this weekend as long as he doesn’t suffer a setback.

In the event that Adams does play this weekend, he’ll draw one-on-one coverage from Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.