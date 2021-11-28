Packers Announce Injury Update For Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will have to do their best to hold off the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of Sunday’s between the two NFC elites without one of their best wide receivers on the field.

The Packers announced early in the third quarter of this afternoon’s game that veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. The team listed the 31-year-old with a groin injury.

It’s unclear how severe the injury will be long term, but for now Green Bay will have to adjust with one of its top wide receivers.

Injury update: #Packers WR Randall Cobb (groin) has been ruled out for the game. #LARvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 28, 2021

The injury update is a devastating blow to Cobb and the Packers as the franchise mainstay was in the midst of his best game of the 2021 season on Sunday against the Rams. The 31-year-old led all wide receivers in the first half with 95 yards on four catches. He also caught a touchdown to give Green Bay a 20-10 lead late in the second quarter.

Cobb was one of the notable additions made by the Packers this offseason to appease Rodgers, who had expressed his displeasure with a number of moves the organization’s front office had made over the years. The veteran receiver has stepped up nicely to fill some gaps in Green Bay’s pass-catching group, making 24 catches for 280 yards and four touchdowns prior to Sunday’s game.

Even without him, Rodgers showed that can still get the job done of offense against the Rams. On the Packers opening drive of the third quarter, the reigning MVP marched his team down the field and into the end zone on a short pass to running back A.J. Dillon.

Green Bay currently leads Los Angeles 27-17 in the third quarter. The game is currently airing on FOX.