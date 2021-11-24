Packers Announce New Injury For Star WR Davante Adams

Last week, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was dealing with a shoulder injury. Fast forward a week later, and the All-Pro is now nursing a different injury.

Adams was officially listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. The official injury report indicates that he’s dealing with an ankle injury.

Considering he has played through injuries multiple times this season, NFL fans shouldn’t worry about Adams’ status for Week 12 just yet.

The Packers will release another update on Adams’ status later this week. For now, it sounds like this is just a minor issue.

Davante Adams was listed with an ankle injury this week after having a shoulder last week. pic.twitter.com/d6OrAbbaD4 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 24, 2021

Adams was spectacular for the Packers last Sunday against the Vikings, hauling in seven passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, he already has 72 catches for 979 yards and five touchdowns this season.

The Packers will certainly need Adams this Sunday against the Rams. In the event that he’s limited in that game, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will have to step up and make plays for the Packers’ offense.

In addition to listing Adams on their first injury report of the week, the Packers listed Aaron Jones as a limited participant with a knee injury. He missed last Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

If all goes well in practice this week, the Packers could be close to full strength this Sunday.