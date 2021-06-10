Packers Announce Official Decision On Lambeau Field

Good news, Packers fans. Green Bay has announced it’ll allow full capacity at Lambeau Field this upcoming season.

Fan capacity was limited last season in the midst of the pandemic. As life returns to normal across the country, so will sports. Lambeau Field will be at 100 percent this upcoming season.

“The Green Bay Packers today confirmed plans to host fans at full capacity at games and various events this summer and fall, including the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Training Camp and Family Night,” the Packers announced in a statement. “Fans who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, but the organization will continue to ask guests who are unvaccinated to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks. Proof of vaccination will not be required.”

Lambeau Field is without a doubt one of the best venues in sports. It’s obviously exciting it’ll return to its full glory later this fall.

The fans will be back at Lambeau Field this fall. The only question is which quarterback will they be cheering on?

Aaron Rodgers’ future is obviously in question. He’s made it clear he doesn’t want to be a Packer anymore. But if Green Bay refuses to trade him, will he remain committed to not suiting up in the green and yellow?

If Rodgers doesn’t give it a go, the reins will be handed over to second-year quarterback Jordan Love. He’s starting to impress both fans and analysts, thanks to a strong practice earlier this week.

Regardless of the Packers’ quarterback situation, Lambeau Field will be absolutely rocking this upcoming season. We can’t wait.