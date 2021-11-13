Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s official: Aaron Rodgers will start for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company.
Rodgers, the 2020-21 NFL MVP, will return for the Packers on Sunday to take on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.
“The Green Bay Packers have activated QB Aaron Rodgers and CB Isaac Yiadom (YEAH-dum) off the reserve/COVID-19 list and released LB La’Darius Hamilton,” the team announced via Packers.com. “General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday.
“Aaron Rodgers (toe) has been added to the injury report with no game-status designation for tomorrow’s game against the Seahawks.”
It’s no secret Aaron Rodgers is the fuel that makes the Packers go. He practically single-handedly took down the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals just a few weeks ago, all without a few of his favorite targets in the passing game.
All that can slow Rodgers and the Packers down the rest of this season is issues related to COVID-19. The veteran quarterback is not vaccinated against COVID-19, which impacted his availability against the Chiefs last week.
The NFL conducted an investigation of the Packers’ mishandling of COVID-19 protocols this past week. The league issued fines to the organization and Rodgers himself. He won’t be suspended, though.
Rodgers will return to the gridiron on Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks.