Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s official: Aaron Rodgers will start for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company.

Rodgers, the 2020-21 NFL MVP, will return for the Packers on Sunday to take on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

“The Green Bay Packers have activated QB Aaron Rodgers and CB Isaac Yiadom (YEAH-dum) off the reserve/COVID-19 list and released LB La’Darius Hamilton,” the team announced via Packers.com. “General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday.