Packers Announce Official Roster Moves For Thursday Night

It’s been well-reported that the Green Bay Packers won’t have three of their top wide receivers for Thursday night’s meeting with the Arizona Cardinals. With just a few hours to go until kick off, the team announced official roster moves to counteract theirr absences.

The Packers made three moves to add pass-catching depth to the active roster before kickoff. Green Bay activated tight end Dominique Dafney off of injured reserve and activated wide receiver Malik Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list to fill some key holes at skill positions.

To round out their other roster, the Packers elevated a pair of players. Offensive lineman Ben Braden and wide receiver Juwann Winfree both moved up from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday.

Among those that was’t involved in the transactions on Thursday was All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he’ll remain on the on the physically-unable-to-perform list for at least another game, possibly eyeing a Nov. 7 return when the Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

For right now, the Packers will need to finalize a gameplan on offense that doesn’t include three of their top four wide receivers this year. Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling won’t suit up for Green Bay this evening, leaving Aaron Rodgers with a tall task in front of him.

The 6-1 Packers will need to keep pace with an explosive Cardinals offense if they hope to deal Arizona its first loss of the year. It’s hard to pick against Rodgers, but even he will need some unlikely heroes to step up if Green Bay wants to walk away with a victory.

Packers vs. Cardinals will get underway from Glendale at 8:20 p.m ET.