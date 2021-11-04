Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday.

Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Second-year pro Jordan Love will start for Green Bay this week after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Because he is unvaccinated, Rodgers will miss at least 10 days.

If No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week as well but is vaccinated, does not produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before Sunday, Bortles will serve as the Packers’ backup.

#Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster & QB Blake Bortles to the practice squad.

For his career, Bortles has thrown for 17,649 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions. All of those totals, except for one three-yard completion with the Rams two years ago, came in Bortles’ five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-18.

The Packers are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.