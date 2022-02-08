Packers Officially Announce New Special Teams Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have officially hired former Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator/interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator.

Green Bay badly needs an overhaul on special teams, as it was a weakness all season long and ultimately cost the Packers dearly in their NFC divisional playoff loss to the 49ers. San Francisco’s only touchdown in that 13-10 win came via blocked punt.

Bisaccia will replace Maurice Drayton as the man in charge of Green Bay’s special teams. The 61-year-old was the Raiders’ assistant head coach/special teams coordinator from 2018-21 and served as the interim head coach after Jon Gruden stepped down back in October.

Bisaccia led the Raiders to a 7-5 record and AFC wild card berth. He eventually interviewed for the permanent job in Las Vegas, but was passed over for Josh McDaniels.

Bisaccia also reportedly interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coaching vacancy.

#Packers hire Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator Welcome to Green Bay, Coach! #GoPackGo https://t.co/RKsWxnGx2w — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 8, 2022

In Bisaccia, the Packers are getting an assistant coach with almost four decades of experience. Before going to the Raiders, Bisaccia had stints as a special teams coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He also logged 19 years as a college football assistant before making the move to the NFL.