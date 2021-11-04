Packers Announce Significant Thursday Roster News

It’s been a difficult week for the Green Bay Packers to say the least. But amid the bad news about star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers finally got some good news for their roster as a whole.

As of this afternoon, no new Packers players have been added to the COVID-19/reserve list. That should assuage a lot of fans’ fears heading into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 this week and there were concerns that the virus had spread throughout the locker room – particularly to backup quarterback Jordan Love. But the lack of new additions to the list on Thursday bodes well for everyone else on the roster.

Given that the Packers got star wide receiver Davante Adams back this week, Love should have a full complement of weapons available for Sunday. But it’s still a huge ask.

While the Kansas City Chiefs have been struggling this season, it’s still going to be a ton of pressure for Jordan Love in his first start.

The Packers drafted Love No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft to serve as the heir-apparent to Aaron Rodgers. He didn’t play a single snap as a rookie and has just 18 snaps on offense this season.

Love went 5-of-7 for 68 yards in the waning minutes of a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. His only other snaps came on the kneeldowns in a Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions.

Things aren’t looking great heading into Week 9. But at least they aren’t getting worst right now.