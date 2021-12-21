The Green Bay Packers could be missing a key member of their offense this Saturday when they face the Cleveland Browns. Moments ago, it was announced that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is heading to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Valdes-Scantling played a huge role in the Packers’ win over the Ravens this past weekend, hauling in five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

If Valdes-Scantling can’t clear protocols in time for Saturday’s game, that’ll obviously affect Matt LaFleur’s offense. He has the speed to get behind secondaries and make huge plays for the Packers.

Unfortunately for the Packers, Valdes-Scantling isn’t the only impact player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark is still out for the time being.

#Packers announce Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on the COVID-19/reserve list — Darius Joshua (@DariusJoshuaTV) December 21, 2021

In nine appearances this season, Valdes-Scantling has 25 receptions for 427 yards and three touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling’s potential absence could open the door for Amari Rodgers or Malik Taylor to make some plays. They haven’t received that many targets this season due to their inexperience.

The Packers could also lean on Davante Adams. He proves every single week why he’s one of the best playmakers in the game.

Since the Packers are on a short week, they should have a final update on Valdes-Scantling and the rest of their roster earlier than normal.