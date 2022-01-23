Packers Announce Surprising Decision On All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari

The Green Bay Packers are relatively healthy heading into tonight’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, but they did just suffer a tough blow to the offensive line.

Moments ago, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced that Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari won’t play tonight. He’s inactive after dealing with some discomfort in his knee.

Bakhtiari made his 2021-22 season debut in Week 18, playing 27 snaps against the Detroit Lions. When speaking to reporters this week, Packers head coach Matt Lafleur said his All-Pro left tackle was in good shape.

“I think Dave’s in really good shape. Obviously, he puts a lot of time in,” LaFleur said, via Packers’ official website. “You don’t have to be necessarily in great shape by going play after play out there on the field. I definitely think there is a difference to it in terms of some of the movements you make as a player as opposed to in a controlled environment, but he’s working his tail off and we’ll see where he’s at.”

It’s possible Bakhtiari suffered a setback in practice this week. With him out of the lineup, the Packers will need the rest of their lineup to step up.

#Packers LT David Bakhtiari won’t play tonight. He’s inactive after reporting some discomfort during the week. Jaire Alexander will play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2022

This has been a frustrating season for Bakhtiari, who has missed a lot of time recovering from a torn ACL.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Packers game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX.