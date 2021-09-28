Over the weekend, reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a last-second win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers received the ball with less than a minute left, but put the team in position for a 51-yard field goal. Veteran kicker Mason Crosby nailed it through the uprights en route to a 30-28 win.

Just a few days later, the Packers announced a few roster moves. After losing defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team added a tight end from the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

“The Green Bay Packers have signed TE Tyler Davis off the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad and placed DL Tyler Lancaster on the reserve/COVID-19 list,” a statement from the Packers read. “General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday.”

#Packers sign TE Tyler Davis off Colts’ practice squad Roster moves 📰 https://t.co/Ykg0gGx3R4 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 28, 2021

Davis, a 6-foot-4, 252-pound, is a second-year player out of Georgia Tech. He was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He suited up in eight games as a rookie for the Jaguars, but failed to make much of an impact beyond that. After being released by Jacksonville following the 2021 training camp, Davis inked a deal with the Colts to join the team’s practice squad.

During his collegiate career with Connecticut and Georgia Tech, Davis racked up 64 receptions for 648 yards and eight touchdowns.

He’ll wear No. 84 for the team.