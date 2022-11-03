Packers Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers brought a familiar running back back into the fold on Thursday.

The Packers announced this afternoon that they signed Patrick Taylor, a three-year veteran, to the practice squad. Green Bay just released Taylor from its active roster on Tuesday.

The former Memphis standout has spent parts of the last three seasons with the Packers after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has played in 16 games for the team, including seven this season.

Taylor has only played one offensive snap for Green Bay this season but has seen extensive action on special teams. He's recorded a pair of tackles, including one in Sunday night's loss at Buffalo.

Taylor appeared in nine games in 2021 and carried the ball 23 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for three yards.

Green Bay has Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon as its 1-2 punch at running back, and just activated Kylin Hill from the Physically Unable to Perform list this week.

Hill and Taylor will vie for the Packers' RB3 role.