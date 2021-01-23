The Green Bay Packers will need to shut down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ passing attack in order to win the NFC Championship Game tomorrow.

They might need to rely on some unfamiliar faces to help do it. Starting cornerback Kevin King is questionable with a back issue, and Green Bay promoted two players from its practice squad today in case King is unable to go.

One is a very familiar name for Packers fans–Tramon Williams. The 37-year-old Williams, who has had two stints in Green Bay and played six games with the Baltimore Ravens this season, was signed to the practice squad this week.

Williams is a designated COVID-19 replacement, so he might not be active at all tomorrow. Another cornerback, KeiVarae Russell, was also promoted to the roster.

#Packers elevate CB Tramon Williams to the active roster for gameday. Roster moves ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship 📰 https://t.co/k0rxt1QkJp — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 23, 2021

If King can’t play tomorrow, the Packers could turn to Josh Jackson to fill the void. Jackson has not played in three of the last four games.

Chandon Sullivan will likely continue to man the slot, even if King is unavailable. We’ll have to see if Russell and/or Williams plays a role as well.

Packers-Bucs will kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX.