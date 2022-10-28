Packers Announce Unfortunate Decision On Wide Receiver Allen Lazard

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 18: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a first down during the first quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 18, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers unveiled their final injury report for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Wide receiver Allen Lazard has been ruled out.

Lazard suffered a shoulder injury last weekend against the Washington Commanders. He had six catches for 55 yards in that game.

Unfortunately for the Packers, Lazard was unable to practice this week due to his shoulder injury.

Lazard isn't the only wide receiver on the Packers dealing with an injury. Christian Watson has been listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Defensive lineman Rashan Gary, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and offensive guard Elgton Jenkins are also questionable.

Lazard is the leading receiver for the Packers this season with 26 receptions for 340 yards and four touchdowns.

With Lazard officially out, the Packers will need Romeo Doubs, Aaron Jones and Robert Tonyan to anchor the passing game.

Kickoff for the Bills-Packers game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.