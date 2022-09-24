Packers Announce Unfortunate Sammy Watkins News

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 30: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) works out during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 30, 2022 in Ashwaubenon, WI (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Sammy Watkins has already been ruled out for Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. On Saturday, however, the Packers provided a new update on the veteran wideout.

The Packers have placed Watkins on injured reserve. That means he'll be out for at least the next four weeks.

This is unfortunate news for Watkins, who has already dealt with a plethora of injuries over the course of his NFL career.

Watkins had an impressive performance in Week 2 for the Packers, hauling in three passes for 93 yards. He showcased his big-play ability against the Bears.

With Watkins out for the foreseeable future, the Packers will need others to step up. That'll be tough considering the majority of their receiving corps is injured.

Rookie wideout Christian Hamstring is dealing with a hamstring injury of his own. Allen Lazard, meanwhile, has been nursing an ankle injury since Week 1.

The Packers will most likely lean heavily on running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones this weekend against the Buccaneers.