Packers Announce What Number Jordan Love Will Wear

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers made the most surprising pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Green Bay traded up from No. 30 to No. 26 with the Miami Dolphins. Most NFL analysts expected the Packers to draft a wide receiver for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Instead, they drafted Rodgers’ potential replacement. Green Bay shocked the football world when the team traded up to draft former Utah State standout quarterback Jordan Love.

While Rodgers might not be happy with the pick, the Packers clearly are. On Friday morning, the Packers announced which number Love will wear in Green Bay.

He’s No. 10.

Love was one of the most controversial prospects in this year’s draft. Analysts from around the NFL rave of his potential, but say there is a lot of work left for him to do.

There’s no better landing spot than Green Bay, then, where he’ll be able to learn from one of the NFL’s best.

Whether or not Rodgers wants to teach Love remains the major question. Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record and an NFC title game appearance in 2019.

Just a few months later, the Packers rewarded him by drafting his replacement.

Will Green Bay go wide receiver in the second round?