Packers Are Reportedly ‘Exploring’ Other Quarterbacks

If the Green Bay Packers aren’t going to trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they should brace for a lengthy holdout.

In the event that Rodgers decides to stay away from the team facility due to his frustration, the Packers will need to add at least another quarterback or two to their roster. At the moment, Jordan Love is the only other signal-caller on the depth chart.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Packers have started their search for another quarterback. Whoever they add will most likely compete with Love in OTAs and training camp.

“Packers have begun exploring QBs they can add to their roster for OTAs and training camp,” Schefter reported. “Jordan Love currently is the only other quarterback on the roster, but the team also faces uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers. Packers’ QB search includes some veterans.”

The open market isn’t exactly loaded with talent at quarterback, but there are a few veterans available, such as Blake Bortles, Robert Griffin III, Brian Hoyer and Nick Mullens.

Green Bay could also sign any rookies who went undrafted, like KJ Costello from Mississippi State or Zac Thomas from Appalachian State.

While there are plenty of options to choose from, there’s no denying that Green Bay’s quarterback room would take a significant hit if it loses Rodgers at any point this year.