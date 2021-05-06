Packers Are Reportedly Furious With Other NFL Teams

The Green Bay Packers‘ situation with Aaron Rodgers continues to get worse by the day. On Thursday, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky had an important update on the front office’s status.

During an appearance on Get Up, Demovsky revealed that members inside the Packers’ building believe at least two teams have tampered with Rodgers since his demands were made public.

“Those inside building are seething right now because they believe other teams have been tampering with Rodgers,” Demovsky said. “The violations are obvious. You cannot talk about players in press conferences that are on other teams and talk about pursuing them. The 49ers have done that and there are indications that maybe the Broncos were involved.”

The NFL classifies tampering as “interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL.”

Demovsky said the Packers haven’t filed tampering charges yet.

Green Bay tried to file tampering charges in 2008 with Brett Favre, but it was so hard to prove that the NFL dismissed those charges. It’s tough to imagine the franchise having any success this time around.

As far as trade compensation goes, Demovsky believes Rodgers would go for at least a pair of first-round picks and a second-round pick.

We’ll see if the Packers decide to file tampering charges against the Broncos and 49ers.