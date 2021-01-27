Packers Are Reportedly Parting Ways With Assistant Coach

On Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers’ season came to a close with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game.

It was the second-straight NFC title game loss for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Green Bay nearly pulled off an epic comeback, but a controversial call to kick a field goal with just a few minutes left may have cost the team a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

Now, the Packers are sitting at home while Tampa Bay and Kansas City gear up for a title. Before the year comes to a close, Green Bay made a significant coaching move.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are parting ways with offensive coordinator Shawn Mennenga.

The #Packers are parting ways with special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2021

Mennenga, 51, joined the Packers when head coach Matt LaFleur took over the team heading into the 2019 season.

Green Bay has had incredible success over the past two seasons. In 2019 and 2020, the Packers finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and made it to the NFC championship game.

It’s unclear if there will be further changes to the coaching staff. However, fans expressed displeasure with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine – especially after a terrible call at the end of the first half of Sunday’s NFC title game.

For now, the Packers will head into the 2021 season with only the special teams coordinator role to fill.