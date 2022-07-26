Packers Are Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers supplemented their numbers at wide receiver by signing Osirus Mitchell on Tuesday.

Mitchell, who was a standout at Mississippi State in college, signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He was waived by the team at the end of training camp and then re-signed to the practice squad.

Mitchell did not appear in any games for the Cowboys and was released by the team on December 20. This spring, he played for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL.

The 6-foot-5 wideout caught 23 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns for the Stallions, who captured the league championship.

Mitchell will have his work cut out for him to crack the Green Bay roster, but at the very least, he'll have a chance to get some training camp reps with another NFL team.

The Packers also reportedly signed offensive lineman Ty Clary this morning.