With reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers continuing his hiatus from the Green Bay Packers’ facility, the team has continued to look for depth at the quarterback position.

Second-year quarterback Jordan Love is getting the majority of first-team reps with Rodgers gone. The former first-round pick has had mixed reviews, but seems to be progressing.

While Love is taking most first-team reps, the team also has former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles and veteran QB Kurt Benkert on the roster. But that’s not all.

Earlier this week, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero just announced that Jake Dolegala is at the Packers’ minicamp as a tryout player.

Just two days later, the Packers made a decision on the former Central Connecticut quarterback. According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers are adding Dolegala to the quarterback room.

FA QB Jake Dolegala, who tried out at mandatory minicamp, is signing with the #Packers today, per agent @glose_matt of @GenSportsGroup. Some QB depth going into training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021

Dolegala, who was a four-year starter in college, went undrafted in 2019. He made the Cincinnati Bengals’ 53-man roster for that season. After the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow, he competed with Ryan Finley for the backup quarterback role.

He lost out to Finley and was released by the Bengals ahead of the 2020 season. He eventually signed as a member of the New England Patriots practice squad.

After the Patriots drafted Mac Jones, Dolegala hit the open market once again.