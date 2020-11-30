Packers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add some speed to their wide receiver room in the form of veteran free agent Tavon Austin.

News of Austin planning to work out for the Packers emerged last week. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Austin has a connection with Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur.

Austin, who spent the first five years of his career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, was in LA when LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in 2017. The speedy wideout/kick returner went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and 2019.

For his career, Austin has 215 receptions, 2,006 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns along with 1,340 rushing yards and 10 more scores. He’s also reached the end zone three times on punt returns.

With the Packers, Austin will add a speed element to the offense and in the return game. We’ll likely see him used on sweeps, misdirection plays and pop passes while also stretching the field vertically.

The #Packers are signing veteran WR Tavon Austin, source says. Was with the #Rams when Matt LaFleur (pronounced La-Flew-er, @TomPelissero) was there. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 30, 2020

Green Bay is 8-3 on the season after last night’s win over the Chicago Bears. The Packers are well on their way to another NFC North title and still have a chance at the conference’s top seed.

They will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.