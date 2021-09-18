Packers Assistant Coach Will Miss Monday Night’s Game

The Green Bay Packers will be put under a microscope next Monday against the Detroit Lions.

The Packers started the 2021 campaign with a crushing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. They’ve since been the talk of the NFL world, primarily because of Aaron Rodgers’ poor play. Green Bay will have an opportunity to right the ship on Monday against the Lions.

Unfortunately for the Packers, they’ll be down a member of their coaching staff on Monday. according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery won’t be on the sidelines because of protocols.

This shouldn’t hurt the Packers too bad. But it’s always a concern when you’re without a coach or two.

Packers say defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery won’t coach Monday night against the Lions because of COVID-19 protocols. Defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith will help with the D-line. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 18, 2021

Aaron Rodgers’ performance next Monday will be a major talking point before, during and after the game.

The veteran quarterback looked nothing like himself against the Saints last Sunday. It wasn’t just that he played poorly. He didn’t even look interested in the game he was playing.

Some believe distractions are still playing a major role in Rodgers and the Packers’ performance. That’s no surprise. Rodgers spent the entire off-season off the grid and then showed up like everything was fine. His decisions have come back to haunt both him and Green Bay.

Rodgers and the Packers have an opportunity to right the ship against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.