Look: Packers Fan’s Sign Goes Viral On Sunday Night Football

A general view of Lambeau Field during a Green Bay Packers game.GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view of Lambeau Field as fans arrive before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September 13, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Lambeau Field isn’t as packed as it normally is for a Sunday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears – or close to it – but a handful of people were allowed in the stands this evening.

They’ve been treated to quite the performance by the home team.

Green Bay is crushing Chicago, 41-25, with a couple of minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. It’s been a vintage performance from Aaron Rodgers, who’s thrown for four touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing against the Bears’ defense.

Chicago, meanwhile, has struggled on offense. The Bears have Mitch Trubisky playing behind center with Nick Foles out. Trubisky has thrown for 242 yards and three touchdowns, but has two interceptions.

The shot of the night happened in the stands, actually.

A Green Bay Packer’s Chicago-themed sign went viral on Sunday Night Football.

“Deep dish pizza is overrated!” the sign reads. “Go Pack go!”

Deep dish pizza seems to be properly rated in 2020, to be honest. There seem to be just as many people telling you that it’s overrated as there are people telling you it’s awesome.

Back to the game, Green Bay will improve to 8-3 with the win on Sunday night, while Chicago will drop to 5-6.


