Packers Believed To Be Eyeing 1 Position At Trade Deadline

The Green Bay Packers already have most of the pieces in place to make a championship run this season, but the front office could make a deal before the trade deadline to strengthen their roster.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Packers are “doing their homework” on tight ends before the deadline.

Fowler listed New York Giants tight end Evan Engram as a potential trade target. He also listed a pair of tight ends who are much more affordable than Engram.

“Several teams believe the Packers are doing homework on tight ends as the deadline nears,” Fowler tweeted. “Evan Engram and Hayden Hurst are high-end options. Jordan Akins and Jacob Hollister would be more affordable options.”

Engram would certainly elevate Green Bay’s passing attack. In six games this season, Engram has 23 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown.

Last Thursday, the Packers lost starting tight end Robert Tonyan to a season-ending knee injury. It was a non-contact injury that occurred in the third quarter of the game.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently revealed just how important Tonyan is to their offense, saying “He’s a guy that’s so versatile in terms of both the run game and the pass game.”

With Tonyan out for the rest of the season, it makes sense for the Packers to search for a potential replacement on the trade block.