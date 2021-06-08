Packers Brought In A New Quarterback On Tuesday

As long as Aaron Rodgers remains away from the Green Bay Packers’ facility, the team will be searching for depth at quarterback.

The Packers have a promising player at the position in Jordan Love, but there’s a chance that he’s not ready to replace Rodgers in Green Bay. That’s why the front office has done their part to add a few backup options this offseason, such as Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert.

Despite already having three quarterbacks – not including Rodgers – at their disposal for minicamp, the Packers have once again added another signal-caller to the mix.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero just announced that Jake Dolegala is at the Packers’ minicamp as a tryout player. He’ll be the fourth quarterback on the field for Green Bay.

Dolegala, who was a four-year starter for Central Connecticut, went undrafted in 2019. He made the Cincinnati Bengals’ 53-man roster for the 2019 season, but he didn’t receive a single snap under center.

The Bengals cut Dolegala prior to the start of the 2020 season. He was then signed to the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

New England waived Dolegala after it selected Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft.

Before he can earn a spot on Green Bay’s 53-man roster, Dolegala will have to earn an invite to training camp. If he performs well at minicamp this week, he should be able to keep his dream of making the Packers alive.