The Packers Made A Significant Move To Create Cap Space Today

A closeup of a Green Bay Packers football helmet.SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

If the Green Bay Packers are planning on having Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams on their roster next year, they are going to have to do some serious financial housekeeping.

Green Bay started that process this morning, restructuring the contract of defensive tackle Kenny Clark, per reports. The Packers converted more than $13 million of Clark’s 2022 salary into a signing bonus and added a pair of void years to his contract.

In doing so, Green Bay freed up nearly $11 million in cap space for next season.

The Packers came into today more than $42 million over the salary cap for next season, so there is a lot more work to be done.

All Green Bay is doing is kicking the proverbial can down the road with these contracts, but it could potentially be worth it if they can keep Adams and Rodgers around and gear up for another run at the Super Bowl.

Adams is set to be an unrestricted free agent next month. The Packers have until March 8 to use the franchise tag on the star wide receiver.

As for Rodgers, he is under contract with a cap hit of more than $46 million, but still could ask for a trade or retire if he doesn’t want to play in Green Bay anymore.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.