The Packers Made A Significant Move To Create Cap Space Today

If the Green Bay Packers are planning on having Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams on their roster next year, they are going to have to do some serious financial housekeeping.

Green Bay started that process this morning, restructuring the contract of defensive tackle Kenny Clark, per reports. The Packers converted more than $13 million of Clark’s 2022 salary into a signing bonus and added a pair of void years to his contract.

In doing so, Green Bay freed up nearly $11 million in cap space for next season.

The Packers have created $10.892M in 2022 cap space by restructuring the contract of NT Kenny Clark, per source. Green Bay converted $13.615 of Clark’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus and added two void years to his deal. Chipping away to create some space… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 23, 2022

Kenny Clark's new contract restructure:

🔹2022 cap reduced $10.892M

🔹Added 2 void years

🔹Now the current dead cap leader at $28.615M pic.twitter.com/OG9Y7mt0ha — Ken Ingalls – Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) February 23, 2022

The Packers came into today more than $42 million over the salary cap for next season, so there is a lot more work to be done.

All Green Bay is doing is kicking the proverbial can down the road with these contracts, but it could potentially be worth it if they can keep Adams and Rodgers around and gear up for another run at the Super Bowl.

Adams is set to be an unrestricted free agent next month. The Packers have until March 8 to use the franchise tag on the star wide receiver.

As for Rodgers, he is under contract with a cap hit of more than $46 million, but still could ask for a trade or retire if he doesn’t want to play in Green Bay anymore.