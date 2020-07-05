Packers CEO Has Brutally Honest Message On NFL Season

The NFL has dealt with major problems getting the season started in the past. There have been strike-shortened seasons, lockouts, referee strikes and national tragedies to navigate.

But Packers CEO Mark Murphy believes that this NFL season will be very different than the rest. And he has some concerns that he’s not afraid to vocalize.

In a column for the Packers official website, Murphy expressed his concern that the NFL is taking too long to make the hard decisions on the season. He lamented being unable to make some decisions while waiting for more information.

Murphy also pointed out that the NFL has had the benefit of extra time since the coronavirus pandemic began right at the start of their offseason. But ultimately, Murphy believes that the NFL is running out of time to make these choices with ample preparation.

“With training camps set to start in less than a month and with COVID-19 showing no signs of slowing down, the Packers will have to make several difficult decisions in the coming weeks,” Murphy wrote. “Since the pandemic arrived earlier this year, NFL teams have had the benefit of time. Unlike professional basketball, hockey and baseball teams who were either in the middle of their seasons or about to start, we were in the beginning of our offseason. NFL teams were able to handle free agency, the draft and their entire offseason programs virtually.

“We’ve made decisions along the way, but the major ones we’ve been able to put off until we have more information. With so much uncertainty, it has made sense that we have not made decisions until we absolutely have to. As we near the start of training camp, though (rookies will start practice on July 21 and veterans on the 28th), time is no longer on our side.”

Green Bay is one of many teams that have already decided to host training camp at team facilities instead of an off-site location.

Will the 2020 NFL season start on time?