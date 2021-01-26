Packers CEO Has Blunt Comment On Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Aaron Rodgers turned a ton of heads during his postgame press conference on Sunday, telling reporters “A lot of guys’ futures [are] uncertain, myself included.” It sounded as if the Pro Bowl quarterback was saying goodbye to the franchise that drafted him in 2005.

The Packers have Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season, but they selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Keeping a rookie quarterback on the bench for the duration of his first contract just wouldn’t make any sense.

Eventually, the Packers will have to part ways with Rodgers in order to make room for Love. However, the changing of the guard will not happen in 2021.

Don’t just take our word for it. Packers CEO Mark Murphy recently commented on Rodgers’ future with the franchise.

“We’re not idiots,” Murphy said. “Aaron Rodgers will be back, he’s our leader.”

Mark Murphy on 42nd season finale of the 5th Quarter:

"We're not idiots. Aaron Rodgers will be back, he's our leader."

Special thanks to Scott at Narrow Bridge Brewhouse.

Daryl at Robinson's Inc. for another great year of Monday nights. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 26, 2021

That’s a fairly strong statement from Murphy, who obviously wants Rodgers back under center for Green Bay next season.

Murphy isn’t the only high-ranking member of the Packers that believes Rodgers will remain with the franchise. Head coach Matt LaFleur advocated for Rodgers this past Sunday.

“I mean, the guy is the MVP of this league,” LaFleur said. “He is the heart and soul of our football team. Hell yeah, he better be back here. He’s our leader.”

NFL fans might have to wait at least another year before they see Rodgers suiting up for another team.