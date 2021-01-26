The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Packers CEO Has Blunt Comment On Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans SaintsNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers turned a ton of heads during his postgame press conference on Sunday, telling reporters “A lot of guys’ futures [are] uncertain, myself included.” It sounded as if the Pro Bowl quarterback was saying goodbye to the franchise that drafted him in 2005.

The Packers have Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season, but they selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Keeping a rookie quarterback on the bench for the duration of his first contract just wouldn’t make any sense.

Eventually, the Packers will have to part ways with Rodgers in order to make room for Love. However, the changing of the guard will not happen in 2021.

Don’t just take our word for it. Packers CEO Mark Murphy recently commented on Rodgers’ future with the franchise.

“We’re not idiots,” Murphy said. “Aaron Rodgers will be back, he’s our leader.”

That’s a fairly strong statement from Murphy, who obviously wants Rodgers back under center for Green Bay next season.

Murphy isn’t the only high-ranking member of the Packers that believes Rodgers will remain with the franchise. Head coach Matt LaFleur advocated for Rodgers this past Sunday.

“I mean, the guy is the MVP of this league,” LaFleur said. “He is the heart and soul of our football team. Hell yeah, he better be back here. He’s our leader.”

NFL fans might have to wait at least another year before they see Rodgers suiting up for another team.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.