Packers CEO’s Latest Column Has Telling Omission

Since Adam Schefter dropped the draft day bombshell about Aaron Rodgers‘ dismay with the Green Bay Packers, little progress has been made to resolve the lingering tension. Former players, coaches, analysts and fans have done their best to decipher how far the 2020 MVP is willing to take his frustration and what the organization plans to do to try and appease him.

In what’s become a desperate search for information, some have turned to the column that Packers CEO Mark Murphy publishes on the team’s website for some sort of crumb about the Rodgers situation. But his latest release on Saturday morning left something to be desired.

Murphy neglected to mention Rodgers at all in his latest column, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Instead of addressing the biggest question surrounding the organization, the Packers CEO wrote just a brief statement about the team’s upcoming training camp, before answering a series of questions from fans, none of which pertained to the the franchise’s quarterback.

Last month, Packers CEO Mark Murphy ignited a firestorm with a gratuitous reference to Aaron Rodgers in Murphy's monthly Q&A column.

This month: Murphy's Q&A column makes no mention of Rodgers whatsoever.https://t.co/TM3TxWAqd0 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 3, 2021

The omission is interesting considering the fact that last month Murphy mentioned Rodgers in his column. The Packers CEO called the situation with the franchise quarterback an issue that “has divided our fanbase.”

“The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base,” Murphy wrote in June. “The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

The Packers don’t seem eager to share information publicly and Rodgers’ camp has also gone radio silent since he made a few media appearances earlier this spring. The date to opt out of the 2021 season has come and gone, so the 37-year-old quarterback should be back in some capacity this fall.

But until Rodgers reports to his team, speculation about his future in Green Bay will continue to run amok.