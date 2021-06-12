Over the past few months, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has made it abundantly clear the team does not plan to trade star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Despite Green Bay’s attempts to hold onto its superstar quarterback, Rodgers has skipped OTAs and now minicamp. While Rodgers is said to be frustrated with the team, no one can truly pinpoint the problem.

The team drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round certainly didn’t help. But several other reasons, such as the team letting Jordy Nelson and other receivers go, were highlighted as well.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy – channeling the late Ted Thompson – used just a few words to describe Rodgers: “He’s a complicated fella.”

Here’s what he said, via NBC26:

“I’m often reminded though… of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away (earlier this year),” Murphy said. “(Thompson) often talked about Aaron, that he’s a… and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He’s a complicated fella.'” “So, I’ll just say that,” Murphy said.

Rodgers has always been heralded as one of the most cerebral players in the game and has plenty of interests off the field.

Packers fans hope he eventually returns to the team, but for now, he remains apart from the organization as the team prepares for the 2021 season.