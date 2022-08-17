Packers Claimed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Green Bay's receiving corps continues to evolve by the day. Moments ago, ESPN's Field Yates announced that the Packers claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers.

Fulgham, 26, was cut by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. He appeared in one game for them last season.

Prior to his stint in the Mile High City, Fulgham was an impact player for the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2020, the Old Dominion product had 38 receptions for 539 yards and four touchdowns.

There's no guarantee Fulgham will make Green Bay's 53-man roster, especially since he only has a few weeks to learn the playbook.

Fulgham would, however, give the Packers experience at wide receiver. That position group is currently being led by Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Fulgham's status for the Packers' second preseason game hasn't been announced just yet, but it's unlikely he plays since that matchup is just 48 hours away.

If Fulgham gets up to speed with Matt LaFleur's offense, he could potentially suit up for the Packers' preseason finale on Aug. 25.