Look: Packers Coach Clearly Frustrated By Aaron Rodgers Question

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had plenty of things to say about his health during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” this Friday.

Rodgers, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, was asked about his vaccination status. He revealed that he didn’t get vaccinated because he’s allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines.

While addressing the media on Friday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Rodgers’ interview on “The Pat McAfee Show.” It was evident that LaFleur didn’t really want to talk about it.

“Then don’t ask it, Lance,” LaFleur said. “Ask something about the Kansas City Chiefs or our football team. I’m not going to answer anything else.”

LaFleur was then asked about Rodgers taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19. He responded, “I don’t even know what that word or term is.”

A few moments later, LaFleur was asked if he’s going to listen to the interview. His response was telling, as he said “Most likely, no.”

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur had no interest in talking about the Aaron Rodgers interview: On Rodgers taking Ivermectin: “I don’t even know what that word or term is.” Will he listen to the Rodgers' interview: "Most likely, no." (wait for the eyeroll)pic.twitter.com/QwMO5RtVmH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2021

LaFleur is in a tough spot this Friday, that’s for sure. He’s trying to get his team prepared for a road contest against the Chiefs, but most of the questions being asked by the media this afternoon revolve around Rodgers.

We’d imagine Rodgers will have to answer plenty of questions from Packers reporters when he returns to the team facility later this month.