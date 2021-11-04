Packers Coach Asked If Aaron Rodgers Will Play vs. Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. However, that might not be the only Green Bay Packers contest he misses as a result of the virus.

Because he is unvaccinated, Rodgers will be forced to quarantine for at least 10 days after his first positive test. That means the 2020 MVP will have to stay away from the team until at least next Saturday, just one day before the Packers play the Seattle Seahawks.

The rest of the organization is solely focused on preparing to play the Chiefs this weekend, so likely won’t be thinking about whether or not Rodgers will be available for next Sunday’s game. Packers’ quarterbacks coach Jake Getsy explained Thursday that he hasn’t thought that far ahead, but does believe that if anyone can pull off that quick turnaround, it’s Rodgers.

“I haven’t put any thought into that, but if there was anyone who could do it, it would be him,” Getsy said, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Aaron Rodgers won’t return until Nov. 13 at earliest because he is not vaccinated. That’s one day before #Packers play Seahawks. Asked Luke Getsy if Rodgers could play that game: “I haven’t put any thought into that, but if there was anyone who could do it, it would be him.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 4, 2021

Given Rodgers’ experience, he should be able to play next Sunday against the Seahawks without practicing during the week. He’s had ample time in Matt LaFleur’s system over the past few years, so he should be able to plug back in without much difficulty.

Although there seems to be confidence in Rodgers’ ability to pull off the rapid return, a few variables could sidetrack his status for the Packers game against the Seahawks. If he continues to exhibit symptoms, he’d be unable to rejoin the team. Also, there’s no telling whether or not the NFL will discipline him for being disingenuous about his vaccination status.

The Packers maintained that they followed all of the necessary health and safety guidelines when it came to Rodgers, but the league will investigate the organization to make sure the organization is telling the truth. It’s unclear how stiff a punishment the 37-year-old quarterback could receive if he was found to be skirting the rules, but a suspension seems like it could be on the table.

While the NFL conducts its investigation, Rodgers will focus on getting healthy. The Packers, led by backup quarterback Jordan Love, will keep their sights trained on the Chiefs.