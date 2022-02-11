Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Offers Update On QB Aaron Rodgers

Just over a month ago, it looked like the Green Bay Packers were favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Now the team is wondering if it can keep all of the pieces together that led it to the league’s best record. The biggest piece of the puzzle is the future of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Following the close of the season, Rodgers left just about everything on the table. He made it clear he loves playing in Green Bay, but doesn’t want to play for the Packers if the team is rebuilding.

He even mentioned the possibility of retirement – though that seems far-fetched at this point. On Thursday night, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur offered an update on Rodgers.

Here’s what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“There’s no updates but yeah, absolutely, we’re in communication,” LaFleur said. “Had a good few days after the season to sit down and really kinda try to digest the season. Just gonna let him go through his process, but, certainly, we’re all hopeful to have him back in Green Bay.”

Rodgers still has two years left on his contract with the Packers, but his future with the team is anything but certain.

Several teams have been mentioned as possible trade destinations. The Denver Broncos are brought up the most, though it’s unclear if Rodgers wants to play in a division that already has Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr.

Where will Rodgers play in 2022?