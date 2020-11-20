Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Offers Update On WR Davante Adams

There’s some speculation superstar wide receiver Davante Adams could miss Green Bay’s game this weekend. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur updated Adams’ status Friday afternoon.

Adams has been limited in the Packers’ practices this week as he deals with an ankle injury. The star receiver was limited at Green Bay’s Wednesday practice and then listed as a “non-participant” for Thursday’s practice. His non-participant status on Thursday was initially believed to be a bad sign for the Packers’ game on Sunday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur provided an update on his superstar receiver on Friday afternoon. Surprisingly, it looks like Adams will be a full-go this weekend.

LaFleur told reporters on Friday Adams “should be good to go” when the Packers play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Matt LaFleur on Davante Adams: “He should be good to go.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 20, 2020

It looks like quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have his favorite target on the field this Sunday. Davante Adams has caught the ball 61 times for 741 yards and nine touchdowns in just seven games this season. The Packers wideout missed several games earlier this year as he worked through a hamstring injury.

It’s no secret Adams is vital to the Packers’ offensive success. His healthy is a major priority as Green Bay and the rest of the NFL enter the second half of the 2020 season.

If Adams can remain healthy, there’s no doubt the Packers have what it takes to win it all by season’s end.