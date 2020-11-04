Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Reacts To Team Not Trading For WR

Over the past week, the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans have reportedly been in talks on a trade for wide receiver Will Fuller.

The former first-round pick is in the midst of his best season in the NFL. With the Texans at 1-6 on the season, NFL analysts thought the team might start selling at the deadline.

Houston reportedly hoped to receive a second-round pick for Fuller. However, the Packers reportedly weren’t willing to offer any more than a fourth-round pick.

The two sides couldn’t come to an agreement and a new comment from head coach Matt LaFleur confirms the two sides weren’t close. “I don’t know if anything ever got that serious,” LaFleur said after Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams doesn’t think the team needed to add another wide receiver.

Here’s what he had to say, via ESPN:

“When I went down, guys stepped up and did what they had to do. Stepped up big. I wouldn’t say it’s a need. Obviously, I’ve said this before, I don’t think it’s any secret that could help us potentially. I wouldn’t be opposed to it. It could help us. But I definitely got full faith and trust in my guys here to be able to get it done.”

Green Bay opened the season with four-straight wins and looked like a legitimate contender to win the conference and compete for a Super Bowl.

However, the Packers have dropped two of their last three contests.

One of which was a blowout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the other was an upset loss at the hands of the undermanned Minnesota Vikings.