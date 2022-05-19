Packers QBs Coach Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Missing Voluntary Offseason Program

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been present for the Green Bay Packers' voluntary offseason program, but the coaching staff doesn't seem to mind.

Speaking to reporters this Thursday, Packers quarterback coach Tom Clements was asked about Rodgers' absence.

Clements would obviously love to be working with Rodgers in the middle of May, but he knows the reigning MVP doesn't need the extra reps.

“We’ll have to see what the program is like during the OTAs,” Clements said. “I know it’s a little bit different than it was previously when I was here. But Aaron doesn’t need reps at this time of the year. So, obviously, it would be nice to have him here. But he’s seen these things 1,000 times. He’ll be ready to go when training camp starts.”

For those wondering if Rodgers will have enough time to build chemistry with his new wide receivers, Clements believes the answer is yes.

"I think that there will be enough time at that time for Aaron to work with them," Clements said.

The Packers will be considered the favorites to win the NFC North as long as Rodgers is under center. That being said, Green Bay's offense should look a bit different this fall.