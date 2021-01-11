The Packers Are Signing Someone Who Played In Wild Card Game

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly made a notable addition to their roster ahead of this weekend’s Divisional Round playoff game.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Packers are signing someone who played for the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Yes, the Packers are signing a player who suited up – and started – for the Colts in their Wild Card game loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Green Bay is reportedly signing Indianapolis offensive lineman Jared Veldheer. The offensive lineman started for the Colts against the Bills in the Wild Card round. However, because he was technically a part of the Colts’ practice squad, he’s eligible to be signed by the Packers.

“OT Jared Veldheer, who started for the Colts’ on Saturday, is now signing with the Packers, per source. Veldheer will be the first player in NFL history to play two postseason games for two playoff teams. He is allowed to sign with GB because he was on the Colts’ practice squad,” Schefter reports.

“New Packers’ OT Jared Veldheer now will become the first player in NFL history to play for two teams in the same postseason. COVID practice-squad rules made it possible. Only this season….”

The Packers are scheduled to take on the Rams in the Divisional Round on Saturday.

Kickoff between Green Bay and Los Angeles is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. E.T.