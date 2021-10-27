The Packers’ Coaching Staff Has Taken A Notable Hit, Too

The Green Bay Packers’ coaching staff will be shorthanded for this Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Shortly after the team’s win in Week 7, defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Packers announced that Barry will not travel to the game against the Cardinals. As a result, his coaching duties will be split between two assistant coaches.

Barry’s coaching duties will be handled by defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Jerry Gray and inside linebackers coach coach Kirk Olivadotti.

This is a huge blow to the Packers’ defense, as they’re surrendering just 20.9 points per game under Barry.

Barry isn’t the only member of the Packers that won’t be traveling with the team to Arizona.

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams will not travel with the rest of the team to Arizona. He hasn’t been ruled out for Thursday’s game just yet, but this isn’t a great sign for his availability.

Although the Packers will be shorthanded tomorrow night, they shouldn’t be counted out. They have won their past six games and have been playing complementary football.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Packers game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network