Packers Cornerback Sends Clear Message About His Future

One of the breakout stars of the Green Bay Packers’ 2021 season was cornerback Rasul Douglas, who led the team with five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. With his contract up, Douglas has a message about his future in Green Bay.

Speaking to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Douglas made it clear that he’s prioritizing a return to the Packers. He said that he’s built a family in Green Bay and feels he has “unfinished business.” But Douglas acknowledged that it’s not entirely his decision.

“I built a family here,” Douglas said. “Still have some unfinished business to handle. So, of course, I want to be here, but I feel like that’s not my decision to make.”

Based on his production in 2021, Douglas certainly looks like a player the Packers would prioritize this offseason. He finished the season with 57 tackles, five interceptions, two pick sixes, 13 passes defended, and a forced fumble in 12 games.

But Rasul Douglas may have hit the nail on the head when he said it’s not up to him. The Packers are in salary cap hell heading into the 2022 offseason.

With vital players like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams needing to be addressed first, Douglas might not be able to return to Green Bay at a reasonable price.

On the plus side, Douglas’ stellar 2021 season should make him a hot commodity in the free agent market, should he hit it.

Will Rasul Douglas return to the Green Bay Packers in 2022?