Packers Could Be Missing A Ton Of Players Thursday Night

The Green Bay Packers put wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, putting his status in doubt for Thursday night’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

Adams needs two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to participate. If he doesn’t play, he won’t be the only key player missing for the 6-1 Packers.

As The Athletic beat writer Matt Schneidman notes, Green Bay’s list of potential absences is a long and impressive one.

The Packers could be without all these players for Thursday night against the undefeated Cardinals: All-Pro WR Davante Adams

All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari

All-Pro CB Jaire Alexander

All-Pro OLB Za’Darius Smith

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

OLB Preston Smith

C Josh Myers

CB Kevin King — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 25, 2021

Bakhtiari returned to practice last week for the first time since tearing his ACL on December 31, 2020. He is working his way back to being healthy, but might not be available this week.

Alexander, meanwhile, is dealing with a shoulder injury, while Za’Darius Smith remains out after undergoing back surgery. Both players are on IR, as are Valdes-Scantling and Myers.

As for Preston Smith, he missed Sunday’s game with an oblique issue, and his status for Thursday is currently unknown. Finally, there is King, who also didn’t play yesterday due to a shoulder problem.

Green Bay will take on the 7-0 Cardinals in Arizona at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday night.