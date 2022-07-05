Packers Could Be Without Tight End At Start Of Season

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 05: The Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

During the halfway point of the 2021 season, Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan suffered a torn ACL. Though he has been rehabbing this offseason, there's no guarantee he'll be ready for Week 1.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, there's uncertainty surrounding Tonyan's availability for the start of the 2022 season.

It's possible Tonyan could start the regular season on the physically unable to perform list.

If Tonyan is unable to suit up for the start of the season, the Packers will need Josiah Deguara and Mercedes Lewis to take on larger roles.

When healthy, Tonyan is easily the Packers' top option at tight end. In 2020, he had 52 catches for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Even though Tonyan suffered a torn ACL in October of 2021, the Packers re-signed him in free agency. He'll play this fall on a one-year, $3.75 million contract.

Tonyan could really boost his stock for next year's free agency period with a strong 2022 season. But first, he'll need to get cleared for action.