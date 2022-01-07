What makes the Green Bay Packers‘ success this season so impressive is the fact that they’ve been great without Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Alexander, 24, has not played since the team’s Oct. 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been out for a few months due to a shoulder injury.

The Packers were hopeful Alexander would return for the last few regular season games, but he was unfortunately placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, Packers reporter Tom Silverstein had an encouraging update on Alexander.

Not only is Alexander off the reserve/COVID-19 list, he’s practicing with the rest of the team this Friday.

Alexander’s status for Week 18 against the Detroit Lions is still unclear at this time, but it appears he’ll be ready for the team’s playoff run.

#Packers CB Jaire Alexander off the Covid list and practicing Friday. pic.twitter.com/sNGikqKF02 — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 7, 2022

When healthy, Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in the game. Last season, he had 51 combined tackles, 13 passes defended and an interception.

Packers defensive backs coach Jerry Gray discussed Alexander’s potential return to the lineup earlier this week.

“Once he’s cleared and Jaire says, ‘OK, coach I’m ready to roll,’ we’re going to try to put Jaire in the best position for him to help us win football games this year,” Gray said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “We’re going to do what’s best for Jaire. We know his willingness is going to be there, his athletic ability is going to be there.”

The Packers will release Alexander’s status for Week 18 in the coming hours.