Packers Could Get Major Boost For Game vs. Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown run with David Bakhtiari #69 in the 2nd quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers could receive a major shot in the arm before this Sunday's clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will be a game-time decision for tomorrow's matchup.

Despite being a game-time decision, Bakhtiari is expected to "give it a go" against the Buccaneers.

Bakhtiari missed the first two games of the season due to a setback in his recovery from knee surgery. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list before the start of training camp.

The past year has been tough for Bakhtiari, make no mistake about it. However, it seems like he has finally gotten over all of the obstacles he faced from his ACL injury.

Prior to suffering a torn ACL during the 2020 season, Bakhtiari was considered one of the best offensive linemen in the game. He has earned All-Pro honors five times in his career.

Bakhtiari's return to Green Bay's starting lineup would really help out this offense. Not only would he provide a boost in the run game, he'd protect Aaron Rodgers' blind side better than any other option on the roster.

The Packers will make a final decision on Bakhtiari before kickoff on Sunday.