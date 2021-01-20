Packers Could Reportedly Make Notable Roster Move Before Sunday

A reunion could be in store for the Green Bay Packers this week, as the team is looking at a veteran cornerback who had plenty of great moments at Lambeau Field.

ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting that Green Bay brought in Tramon Williams for a visit. He spent over a decade with the Packers, totaling 559 tackles, 30 interceptions, and 11 fumble recoveries.

Williams bounced around the NFL after his time with the Packers came to an end, making brief appearances for the Browns, Cardinals and Ravens.

Baltimore signed Williams in November to add some depth to its secondary, but it then released him after it lost to Buffalo in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

It’s highly unlikely that Williams would play a major role for the Packers, especially since the season is almost over. However, the fan base would love to see the former Super Bowl champion back on the roster.

Here’s an interesting one: veteran CB Tramon Williams is visiting the Packers, the team he’s previously spent over a decade with. He’d add some depth and insurance to the secondary if signed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2021

Williams was a key contributor for Green Bay in 2010 when it made an improbable run to the Super Bowl. He actually had three interceptions during that postseason, which included a pick-six in the Divisional Round against Atlanta.

The Packers already have two quality cornerbacks in Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, but it never hurts to add leadership at this stage in the season. We’ll see if a reunion is in store for Williams later this week.