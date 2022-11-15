Packers Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Mistake

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Many people thought Amari Rodgers made his final mistake in a Packers uniform this past Sunday when he fumbled a punt against the Cowboys. Well, those people were right.

On Tuesday, the Packers officially waived Rodgers. It's a strong statement by the team considering he was selected in the third round of the draft.

Rodgers entered Green Bay with a lot of promise due to his success at Clemson. So far, his NFL career has been plagued by turnovers.

In less than two full seasons with the Packers, Rodgers had seven fumbles. That's simply too many for a player who doesn't touch the football that often.

Rodgers had eight receptions for 95 yards in Green Bay. The 85th overall pick simply failed to live up to the hype.

With Rodgers no longer on the roster, the Packers could hand the kick return duties to Keisean Nixon. He has returned 11 kickoffs for 235 yards this season.

As for Rodgers, he'll have to find a new home in the NFL. Perhaps a fresh start is exactly what he needs.