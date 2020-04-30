Packers DB Jokes About What He Heard About Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have been the talk of the NFL ever since the front office selected Jordan Love in the first round of this year’s draft. Many have wondered if this means Aaron Rodgers’ time with the franchise is coming to an end.

Rodgers can still produce at a high level, but this isn’t the first time Green Bay drafted a potential replacement while its current quarterback is still on the roster. Back in 2005, the front office drafted Rodgers when they already had Brett Favre.

Plenty of people have chimed in on this debate as to whether or not the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers. Others have said the coaching staff in Green Bay is getting tired of his act. For those seeking clarity, Adrian Amos shed light on the situation behind the scenes.

“Fake news for sure…before I got to Green Bay they made it seem like A-Rod be in here talking bad and slapping coaches,” Amos said on Twitter.

Fake news for sure ..before I got to Green Bay they made it seem like A rod be in here Talking bad and slappin coaches 😂 — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) April 30, 2020

Amos has only been on the Packers for one season, but it’s pretty apparent that he doesn’t get all the negative chatter about his quarterback.

The reality is that Rodgers is a polarizing figure in the NFL. He’s either constantly receiving praise or getting criticized by the media.

In the event that Green Bay moves on from Rodgers in the future and goes with Love at quarterback, there could be a bunch of never-before-told stories that emerge.

Until then, it doesn’t sound like Rodgers is to blame for any negative stories involving the Packers.